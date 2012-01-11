Jan 11 (Reuters) - SANKEI CHEMICAL CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.99 6.10 Operating 112 mln 200 mln Recurring 208 mln 190 mln Net 71 mln 100 mln NOTE - Sankei Chemical Co Ltd is a specialist maker of agrochemicals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4995.TK1.