Jan 11 (Reuters) - CAVE CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to May 31,2012 May 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.80 3.30 Operating 50 mln 310 mln Recurring 40 mln 300 mln Net 10 mln 180 mln NOTE - Cave Co Ltd develops and distributes mobile phone-related entertainment contents.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3760.TK1.