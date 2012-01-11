Jan 11 (Reuters) - SANKEI CHEMICAL CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.47 6.57 Operating 109 mln 215 mln Recurring 233 mln 210 mln Net 85 mln 105 mln NOTE - Sankei Chemical Co Ltd is a specialist maker of agrochemicals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4995.TK1.