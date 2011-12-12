Dec 12 (Reuters) - SHICOH CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Dec 31,2011 LATEST FORECAST Sales 9.60 Operating nil Recurring loss 650 mln Net loss 1.50 NOTE - Shicoh Co LTD is a specialised maker of small motors.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6667.TK1.