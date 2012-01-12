Jan 12 (Reuters) - ADERANS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 47.30 47.22 Operating 1.80 104 mln Recurring 1.60 171 mln Net prft 400 mln loss 1.40 NOTE - Aderans Co Ltd is a large hairpiece maker for men. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8170.TK1.