Feb 1 (Reuters) - BEAUTY KADAN CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.09 2.16 Operating 35 mln 69 mln Recurring 30 mln 66 mln Net 3 mln 34 mln NOTE - Beauty Kadan Co ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3041.TK1.