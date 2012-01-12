Jan 12 (Reuters) - CAN DO CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 1250.00 yen 1000.00 yen NOTE - Can Do Co Ltd is a discount retailer. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2698.TK1.