Jan 12 (Reuters) - KAWAKAMI PAINT MANUFACTURING CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.09 6.21 Operating 74 mln 125 mln Recurring 62 mln 104 mln Net loss 84 mln loss 43 mln NOTE - Kawakami Paint Manufacturing Co Ltd is a paint maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4616.TK1.