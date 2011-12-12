Dec 12 (Reuters) - SHICOH CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Dec 31,2011 LATEST FORECAST Sales 10.40 Operating loss 1.10 Recurring loss 1.80 Net loss 3.20 NOTE - Shicoh Co LTD is a specialised maker of small motors.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6667.TK1.