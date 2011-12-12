UPDATE 2-Hexagon's shares hit record high after report of sale talks
* Hexagon says regularly evaluating opportunities (Adds analyst's comments, background, updates share price)
Dec 12 (Reuters) - SHICOH CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Dec 31,2011 LATEST FORECAST Sales 10.40 Operating loss 1.10 Recurring loss 1.80 Net loss 3.20 NOTE - Shicoh Co LTD is a specialised maker of small motors.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6667.TK1.
* Hexagon says regularly evaluating opportunities (Adds analyst's comments, background, updates share price)
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, June 14 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Wednesday it is suspending flights to San Francisco in the United States from October after falling passenger demand curbed the route's profitability.