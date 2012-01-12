Jan 12 (Reuters) - ADERANS CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 33.80 33.06 Operating 1.20 224 mln Recurring 1.00 302 mln Net nil loss 920 mln NOTE - Aderans Co Ltd is a large hairpiece maker for men. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8170.TK1.