UPDATE 2-Petropavlovsk investors advised to vote against board overhaul
* Peter Hambro stepping down as chairman, staying on the board
Jan 12 (Reuters) - NODA CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 37.71 37.00 Recurring 1.02 950 mln Net 1.22 910 mln NOTE - Noda Corp produces construction materials. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7879.TK1.
* Peter Hambro stepping down as chairman, staying on the board
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)