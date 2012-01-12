Jan 12 (Reuters) - NODA CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 37.71 37.00 Recurring 1.02 950 mln Net 1.22 910 mln NOTE - Noda Corp produces construction materials. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7879.TK1.