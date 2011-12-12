Dec 12 (Reuters) - TOKYO TATEMONO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 166.00 190.00 Operating loss 2.00 prft 25.00 Recurring loss 12.00 prft 15.00 Net loss 72.00 prft 6.00 NOTE - Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd is a real estate developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8804.TK1.