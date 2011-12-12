Dec 12 (Reuters) -
TOYO DRILUBE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
June 30,2012 June 30,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 30.00 yen 25.00 yen
-Q2 div 15.00 yen nil
NOTE - Toyo Drilube Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4976.TK1.