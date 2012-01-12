Jan 12 (Reuters) - HUB CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.77 6.60 Operating 520 mln 441 mln Recurring 520 mln 440 mln Net 244 mln 200 mln NOTE - Hub Co Ltd operates an English-style pub chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3030.TK1.