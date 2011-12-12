Dec 12 (Reuters) - JAPAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CENTER CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 120.00 yen 100.00 yen NOTE - Japan Property Management Center Co Ltd is the full company name. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3276.TK1.