Jan 12 (Reuters) - SAIKAYA CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 40.00 41.00 Operating 830 mln 760 mln Recurring 510 mln 420 mln Net 520 mln 400 mln NOTE - Saikaya Co Ltd is a regional department store. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8254.TK1.