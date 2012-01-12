Jan 12 (Reuters) - CAN DO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 63.02 62.82 Operating 2.38 1.57 Recurring 2.45 1.64 Net 685 mln 416 mln NOTE - Can Do Co Ltd is a discount retailer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2698.TK1.