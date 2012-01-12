UPDATE 1-Tech rout sparks search for value
NEW YORK, June 12 The "sell in May" memo arrived a bit late in some investors' inboxes this year.
Jan 12 (Reuters) - CAN DO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 63.02 62.82 Operating 2.38 1.57 Recurring 2.45 1.64 Net 685 mln 416 mln NOTE - Can Do Co Ltd is a discount retailer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2698.TK1.
NEW YORK, June 12 The "sell in May" memo arrived a bit late in some investors' inboxes this year.
BOZEMAN, Mont., June 12 A Montana Republican congressman-elect pleaded guilty on Monday to assaulting a reporter and was ordered to perform community service and receive anger management training.