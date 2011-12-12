Dec 12 (Reuters) - JUSTPLANNING CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.16 1.27 1.70 (-8.6 pct) Operating 311 mln 379 mln 500 mln (-18.1 pct) Recurring 312 mln 382 mln 500 mln (-18.3 pct) Net 165 mln 229 mln 295 mln (-27.8 pct) EPS Y3,434.29 Y4,633.12 Y5,980.86 Diluted - Y4,517.28 EPS NOTE - Justplanning Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4287.TK1.