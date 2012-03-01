March 1 (Reuters) - ARRK CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 100.00 100.00 Operating 5.00 4.00 Recurring 3.50 3.00 Net loss 8.00 loss 9.00 NOTE - Arrk Corp specialises in production of prototypes of automobile and electric appliance parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7873.TK1.