Jan 13 (Reuters) - KLAB INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to Feb 29,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 7.48 Recurring 2.00 Net 2.00 NOTE - KLab Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3656.TK1.