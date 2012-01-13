Jan 13 (Reuters) - DAIKI ATAKA ENGINEERING CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 39.75 39.75 Operating 830 mln 830 mln Recurring 800 mln 800 mln Net 760 mln 490 mln NOTE - Daiki Ataka Engineering Co Ltd is an engineering firm involved in environmental equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1978.TK1.