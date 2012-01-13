Jan 13 (Reuters) - OPTOELECTRONICS CO. LTD. PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 2.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil NOTE - Optoelectronics Co. Ltd. develops and sells bar code readers. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6664.TK1.