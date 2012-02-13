Feb 13 (Reuters) - DAIDO METAL CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 69.00 68.00 Operating 9.40 8.80 Recurring 8.60 8.30 Net 4.85 4.45 NOTE - Daido Metal Co Ltd is a major car parts maker strong in bearing metals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7245.TK1.