Feb 13 (Reuters) - ULVAC INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 115.65 121.00 Operating 2.77 2.50 Recurring 3.37 2.12 Net 252 mln 400 mln NOTE - Ulvac Inc produces vacumnu equipment for use in semiconductor and electric appliances production. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6728.TK1.