Jan 13 (Reuters) - OPTOELECTRONICS CO. LTD. PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.25 3.45 Operating loss 42 mln prft 180 mln Recurring 48 mln 30 mln Net 107 mln 20 mln NOTE - Optoelectronics Co. Ltd. develops and sells bar code readers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6664.TK1.