Jan 13 (Reuters) - ADTEC PLASMA TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.30 2.40 Operating 44 mln 182 mln Recurring 4 mln 147 mln Net loss 21 mln prft 51 mln NOTE - Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd. designs and produces measuring instruments. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6668.TK1.