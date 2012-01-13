BRIEF-Surfilter Network faces delisting risk warning
* Says it faces delisting risk warning due to possible violations of information disclosure
Jan 13 (Reuters) - ADTEC PLASMA TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.30 2.40 Operating 44 mln 182 mln Recurring 4 mln 147 mln Net loss 21 mln prft 51 mln NOTE - Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd. designs and produces measuring instruments. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6668.TK1.
* Says it faces delisting risk warning due to possible violations of information disclosure
OSLO, June 13 Telenor has no plans to sell any of the companies it owns in central and eastern Europe, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.