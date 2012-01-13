Jan 13 (Reuters) - TECHNO ALPHA CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.55 3.25 Operating 100 mln 335 mln Recurring 242 mln 333 mln Net 156 mln 202 mln NOTE - Techno Alpha Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3089.TK1.