Jan 13 (Reuters) - TECHNO ALPHA CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.96 2.38 Operating 97 mln 308 mln Recurring 214 mln 308 mln Net 124 mln 182 mln NOTE - Techno Alpha Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3089.TK1.