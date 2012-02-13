Feb 13 (Reuters) - LINICAL CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.07 2.88 Recurring 715 mln 467 mln Net 419 mln 271 mln NOTE - Linical Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2183.TK1.