Dec 13 (Reuters) - CEMEDINE CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.80 21.00 Operating 810 mln 760 mln Recurring 790 mln 750 mln Net 690 mln 430 mln NOTE - Cemedine Co Ltd is a leading specialist maker of adhesives. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4999.TK1.