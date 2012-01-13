Jan 13 (Reuters) - URBANET CORPORATION CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.33 1.10 Operating loss 190 mln loss 240 mln Recurring loss 160 mln loss 235 mln Net loss 170 mln loss 235 mln NOTE - Urbanet Corporation Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3242.TK1.