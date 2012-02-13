Feb 13 (Reuters) - SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 23.00 yen 16.00 yen NOTE - Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd is a large automotive tire manufacturer. Originally formed as a subsidiary of Dunlop in 1909. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5110.TK1.