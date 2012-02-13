Feb 13 (Reuters) - LINICAL CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.07 2.89 Operating 706 mln 454 mln Recurring 701 mln 449 mln Net 404 mln 260 mln NOTE - Linical Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2183.TK1.