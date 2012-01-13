NBC News launches digital video service to woo social media users
NEW YORK, June 13 Comcast Corp's NBC News unit on Tuesday launched a digital video service that targets the growing number of viewers who get their news on social media.
Jan 13 (Reuters) - OPTOELECTRONICS CO. LTD. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.93 8.95 Operating 611 mln 460 mln Recurring 406 mln 250 mln Net 372 mln 210 mln NOTE - Optoelectronics Co. Ltd. develops and sells bar code readers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6664.TK1.
NEW YORK, June 13 Comcast Corp's NBC News unit on Tuesday launched a digital video service that targets the growing number of viewers who get their news on social media.
June 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.