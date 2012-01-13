Jan 13 (Reuters) - OPTOELECTRONICS CO. LTD. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.93 8.95 Operating 611 mln 460 mln Recurring 406 mln 250 mln Net 372 mln 210 mln NOTE - Optoelectronics Co. Ltd. develops and sells bar code readers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6664.TK1.