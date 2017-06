Dec 13 (Reuters) - MABUCHI MOTOR CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 78.00 82.50 Operating 2.70 3.50 Recurring 3.90 5.00 Net loss 1.10 prft 3.30 NOTE - Mabuchi Motor Co Ltd holds a major share in the global market of small motors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6592.TK1.