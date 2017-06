Jan 13 (Reuters) - SHINSEIDO CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 25.80 26.50 Operating 20 mln 233 mln Recurring loss 140 mln prft 98 mln Net loss 670 mln loss 452 mln NOTE - Shinseido Co Ltd is a top retailer of video software, CDs and music tapes. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7415.TK1.