Jan 13 (Reuters) - NIPPON FILCON CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 22.54 22.90 Operating 968 mln 700 mln Recurring 1.02 800 mln Net 532 mln 350 mln NOTE - Nippon Filcon Co Ltd produces metal nets for paper-making machines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5942.TK1.