Jan 13 (Reuters) - GEO ESTATE PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 Feb 29, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.31 1.99 2.40 (+16.4 pct) Operating 168 mln 60 mln 242 mln Recurring prft 7 mln loss 200 mln prft 50 mln Net loss 57 mln loss 198 mln prft 29 mln EPS loss Y38.96 loss Y133.71 prft Y19.91 NOTE - Geo Estate Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3260.TK1.