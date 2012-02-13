Feb 13 (Reuters) - THE DAI-ICHI MUTUAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 3.60 trln 3.40 trln 4.78 trln (+5.7 pct) Recurring 184.84 106.25 210.00 (+74.0 pct) Net 12.71 15.70 20.00 (-19.0 pct) EPS Y1,287.70 Y1,569.96 Y2,026.30 Diluted Y1,287.58 - EPS NOTE - The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Co is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8750.TK1.