Feb 13 (Reuters) -
THE DAI-ICHI MUTUAL
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 3.60 trln 3.40 trln 4.78 trln
(+5.7 pct)
Recurring 184.84 106.25 210.00
(+74.0 pct) Net
12.71 15.70 20.00
(-19.0 pct) EPS
Y1,287.70 Y1,569.96 Y2,026.30
Diluted Y1,287.58 -
EPS
NOTE - The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Co is the full
company name.
