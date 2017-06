Jan 13 (Reuters) - R-NOMURA RE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012 May 31, 2011 LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS 6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 4.45 5.19 4.51 (-1.5 pct) Operating 2.10 2.49 2.18 (-3.6 pct) Recurring 1.48 1.82 1.55 (-4.8 pct) Net 1.48 1.81 1.47 (+0.8 pct) EPS Y11,769.00 Y12,018.00 Y11,674.00 Div Y11,770.00 Y12,018.00 Y11,674.00 NOTE - Nomura Real Estate Residential Fund Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3240.TK1.