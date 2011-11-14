Nov 14 (Reuters) -
NICHIAS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 69.34
69.13 144.00
(+0.3 pct) (+15.1 pct) (-0.1%)
Operating 5.36 5.32 10.60
(+0.7 pct) (+113.4 pct)
(-6.3%) Recurring 5.25
4.88 10.30
(+7.5 pct) (+96.7 pct) (-3.6%) Net
3.36 2.16 6.20
(+55.2 pct) (+50.1 pct)
(-14.3%) EPS Y28.26
Y18.21 Y52.15 Diluted EPS
Y28.22 Y18.20
Annual div Y12.00
Y10.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Nichias Corp is a manufacturer of ceramic
construction materials.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
