Nov 14 (Reuters) -

WEDGE HOLDINGS

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

1.28 923 mln 1.20

(+38.8 pct) (+27.9 pct) (-6.3%) Operating 53 mln 83 mln

(-36.4 pct) (-14.8 pct) Recurring loss 9 mln prft 110 mln prft 67 mln

(-109.0 pct) (-4.0 pct) Net loss 31 mln prft 320 mln prft 64 mln

(-109.8 pct) (+302.6 pct) EPS loss Y119.21 prft Y1,385.20 prft Y237.13 EPS Y1,246.66 Annual div nil Y100.00 -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Wedge Holdings provides services related to book publishing.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

