Nov 14 (Reuters) -
WEDGE HOLDINGS
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
1.28 923 mln 1.20
(+38.8 pct) (+27.9 pct) (-6.3%)
Operating 53 mln 83 mln
(-36.4 pct) (-14.8 pct)
Recurring loss 9 mln prft 110 mln prft 67 mln
(-109.0 pct) (-4.0 pct)
Net loss 31 mln prft 320 mln prft 64 mln
(-109.8 pct) (+302.6 pct)
EPS loss Y119.21 prft Y1,385.20 prft Y237.13
EPS Y1,246.66
Annual div nil Y100.00
-Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Wedge Holdings provides services related to book
publishing.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2388.TK1.