Nov 14 (Reuters) -

HOKUETSU KISHU PAPER CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 233.00 230.00 Operating 13.00 10.50 Recurring 15.50 13.00 Net 13.00 10.00 NOTE - Hokuetsu Kishu Paper Co Ltd is a manufacturer of paper and whiteboards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3865.TK1.