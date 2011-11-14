Nov 14 (Reuters) -

AICHI BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 24.94 23.00 46.50 (+8.4 pct) (-9.0 pct) (-0.7%) Recurring 4.33 3.50 4.90

(+23.6 pct) (+16.3 pct)

(+7.0%) Net 2.62 2.00 2.80 (+30.5 pct) (+50.7 pct) (-41.7%) EPS

Y240.55 Y184.26 Y257.45

Annual div Y70.00 Y80.00 -Q2 div Y35.00 Y45.00

-Q4 div Y35.00

Y35.00

NOTE - Aichi Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

