AWA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 27.90 27.67 54.30 (+0.8 pct) (-4.9 pct) (-1.6%) Recurring 3.99 3.51 7.20

(+13.6 pct) (+34.6 pct) (+17.2%) Net 2.44 2.13 4.30 (+14.2 pct) (+31.2 pct) (+4.2%) EPS

Y10.61 Y9.18 Y18.71

Annual div Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Awa Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

