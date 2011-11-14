Nov 14 (Reuters) -

JAPAN THIRD PARTY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.57 2.67 Operating loss 49 mln prft 53 mln Recurring loss 63 mln prft 50 mln Net loss 46 mln prft 8 mln

NOTE - Japan Third Party Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2488.TK1.