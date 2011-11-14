BRIEF-GigaLane signs contract worth 7.58 bln won
* Says it signed 7.58 billion won contract with Xiamen Xindeco Ltd, to provide etching equipment
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
JAPAN THIRD PARTY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.57 2.67 Operating loss 49 mln prft 53 mln Recurring loss 63 mln prft 50 mln Net loss 46 mln prft 8 mln
NOTE - Japan Third Party Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2488.TK1.
* Says it signed 7.58 billion won contract with Xiamen Xindeco Ltd, to provide etching equipment
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee