Nov 14 (Reuters) -

KANTO DENKA KOGYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.92 20.18 38.00 (-11.2 pct) (+13.7 pct) (-5.7%) Operating 513 mln 1.83 1.10

(-72.0 pct) (-72.2%) Recurring 351 mln 1.64 900 mln (-78.5 pct) (-75.1%) Net

102 mln 694 mln 200 mln

(-85.3 pct) (-88.0%) EPS Y1.77 Y12.07 Y3.48 Annual div

Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Kanto Denka Kogyo Co Ltd is a chemical manufacturer.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4047.TK1.