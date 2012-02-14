Feb 14 (Reuters) -
TOKAI KISEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
Dec 31,2011
LATEST
FORECAST
Annual div nil
NOTE - Tokai Kisen Co Ltd is a regional shipping company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9173.TK1.