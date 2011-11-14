Nov 14 (Reuters) -
C'BON COSMETICS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.56
3.84 7.17 14.70
(-7.2 pct) (+3.0 pct)
Operating 280 mln 443 mln 608 mln
1.36 (-36.8 pct) (+36.1 pct)
Recurring 293 mln
458 mln 633 mln 1.41 (-36.0
pct) (+35.8 pct) Net
loss 293 mln prft 169 mln loss 148 mln prft
352 mln
(-7.8 pct)
EPS loss Y69.23 prft Y40.01
loss Y34.92 prft Y83.13
NOTE - C'BON COSMETICS Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
