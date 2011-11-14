Nov 14 (Reuters) -

TAISEI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 2.57 2.23 3.57

2.01 (+15.4 pct)

(+38.8%) (+57.3%) Operating 32 mln 29 mln 81 mln

40 mln

(+10.2 pct) (+150.7%)

(+240.3%) Recurring 69 mln 49 mln 110 mln

55 mln

(+40.5 pct) (+58.4%)

(+96.5%) Net 21 mln 20 mln 62 mln

31 mln

(+7.1 pct) (+188.5%)

(+910.5%) EPS Y1,486.67 Y1,388.62 Y4,288.16

Y2,144.11 Diluted EPS Y1,469.13 Y1,362.90

Annual div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00

NOTE - Taisei Co Ltd sells food packaging materials..

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3359.TK1.