UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
TAISEI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 2.57 2.23 3.57
2.01 (+15.4 pct)
(+38.8%) (+57.3%) Operating 32 mln 29 mln 81 mln
40 mln
(+10.2 pct) (+150.7%)
(+240.3%) Recurring 69 mln 49 mln 110 mln
55 mln
(+40.5 pct) (+58.4%)
(+96.5%) Net 21 mln 20 mln 62 mln
31 mln
(+7.1 pct) (+188.5%)
(+910.5%) EPS Y1,486.67 Y1,388.62 Y4,288.16
Y2,144.11 Diluted EPS Y1,469.13 Y1,362.90
Annual div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div
Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00
NOTE - Taisei Co Ltd sells food packaging materials..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3359.TK1.
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.